Yokohama Tires hosts special event to mark 10 years of service

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi is celebrating a decade of success.

The company hosted a special event in West Point to mark ten years since its first tire rolled off the line.

Today’s celebration also included the plant’s second annual employee tailgate.

There was plenty of food, fun, and even a barbecue contest, all to show appreciation for the workers who keep the operation moving.

“We’re celebrating ten years of our first tire production here at TMM. And then we’re also celebrating our employees, our employees, our most important asset. And we just want to celebrate them and have a good time and show them appreciation for all the hard work and efforts that they put in to make this plant what it is,” said General Manager and Vice President of Operations Philip Calhoun.

Calhoun said the company is looking forward to the next 10 years of growth and continued success in the golden triangle.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.