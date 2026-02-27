Young business people set up shop during annual CHS Student Business Expo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Budding entrepreneurs at Columbus High School got to show off their products and skills, and pick up a little cash in the process.

The young business people set up shop in the school lobby during the annual Student Business Expo.

There was a wide variety of products and services to choose from, everything from clothing to snacks, to photography, car detailing, and even appliance repair.

The school sponsors the expo to help students get public exposure for their businesses and to let them hone their sales skills.

This is more than just a project to most of these young entrepreneurs; these are businesses they’ve been working on for some time.

“And we kind of have a little meeting with them, so they can know exactly what to do, you need to do professionalism; how do you need to speak to your customers, stand and look them in the eye. and then, as you said, those ‘soft skills’ and just monetary skills, financially, that’s going to help them run their business well,” said Columbus High School Counselor Latoria Johnson.

“I do plan on going into my own venture. I do have my business started, but not like LLC incorporated type of stuff, but once I get out of high school, I do plan on moving away and branching out and finding new colleagues, and, you know, moving with that,” said Columbus High School Junior Caleb Perry.

Today’s expo was broken up into two sessions. The first session was open to the public, and the latter session was for students to come shop.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.