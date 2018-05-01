Young couple found murdered in Pennsylvania home, police say

- Advertisement -

CHURCHVILLE, Pa. — A young couple was found murdered in their Bucks County home Tuesday morning, Northampton Township police say. CBS Philadelphia reports that the victims are in their late 20s to early 30s. Police have not released the victims’ identities.

Northampton Township Police Chief Michael Clark says a painter working on the home found their bodies around 10:30 a.m. local time.

Their bodies were found on the second floor of the home. Clark says they believe the couple was married.

Clark says there was a rifle found inside the home and casings, but cannot say if the gun was used in the double homicide. There was no forced entry inside the home.

Clark added they are looking for a car that’s missing that belongs to a family member. Police are currently looking at cameras.

The couple has been living in the home for about a year.

Both Northampton Police and Bucks County detectives are investigating.