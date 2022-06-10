Young Elvis fans showcase their talents during youth contest

Aspirng Elvis Tribute Artists rock it out for the judges

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A festival honoring the king of rock and roll attracts fans and tribute artists of all ages.

One by one, contestants in the Youth Day competition took the stage at the Elvis Presley Event Center.

And although they were competing against each other, much like the adult ETAs, backstage, they are friends, jamming together to songs from the king.

The contest is part of the “Becoming Experience.” Award winning Elvis Tribute Artists took the youngsters through a workshop, helping the young ETAs polish their stage presence, and vocals.

“It was just incredible to see how young these guys are and to see how Elvis has resonated in their lives so early on,” said Cote Deonath, an Elvis Tribute Artist.

For the young Elvis Tribute Artists, getting on stage, on the grounds of the singer’s birthplace, is a dream come true.

“I love how he dances, love how he sings and I just love singing Elvis,” said Michael Burgess.

“I like his music, he has a range of music from gospel, to rock and roll, and country and I like all those,” said Landon Isabel.

It was a tough decision for the judges, but Maxlee James of South Carolina was the winner of the Youth ETA competition.

James takes home one thousand dollars, a trophy, and the honor of a win, in the town where the music started.

Tupelo’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest continues Saturday morning and the winner is announced during the finals, Saturday night.