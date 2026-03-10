Young girl’s body pulled from a vehicle in Lee County’s Coonewah Creek

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Last night’s heavy rains and severe weather are believed to have played a part in a car accident that has claimed at least one life.

Several Agencies, including the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tupelo Police, Natchez Trace Park Police, Tupelo and Lee County Fire Departments, and the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, have been searching in and around Coonewah Creek in the area of Palmetto Road and Graham Drive.

The body of a young girl was pulled from a vehicle in the creek earlier today.

It is believed the car was swept off the road during Monday night’s storms and went into the creek.

Searchers believe there is at least one adult still missing and are actively searching the area.

