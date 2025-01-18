Young gospel singer following in her family’s footsteps

Saniya Judon is up for an award in the Golden Triangle Music Awards

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – She may only be eight years old, but Saniya Judon can belt out the gospel songs.

Saniya is part of the Clark Family Gospel Group, started by her Granddad Denvil Clark. Recently, Saniya was nominated in the youth vocalist category for the Golden Triangle Music Awards.

“It is pretty amazing,” Saniya said.

Her parents said Saniya has always had a love for Gospel music.

“Before she was born, I believe she started singing and shouting and jumping around in the womb. Her first words, before she turned one year old were, “God’s grace.” That was her first song,” Sonya Clark Judon said.

Saniya recently recorded her first song.

“The title of the song starts with a K,” Saniya said.

She said her classmates know she sings. They don’t treat her any differently, but they do have some questions.

“They said, did I ever meet Elvis Presley, ’cause I sing a lot,” Saniya said.

Saniya’s Dad, Sammie said it is a blessing to see his daughter use her gifts for the Lord.

“It comes from her family as well as my family, this is what we have been doing all our lives as well, we are thankful to have her come up and have a mind to want to do this. You got to bring up children in the right way and we wouldn’t have it no other way,” Sammie Judon said.

Saniya and her parents encourage people to cast their vote online for the GTA awards.

The 14th annual GTA Music Awards take place March 22, at the Pearl River Resort in Philadelphia. For more information, including how to vote, go to gtaawards.com