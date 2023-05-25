Young students explore the veterinarian career at Mississippi State

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI)- They just might be the next generation of veterinarians.

Some spiring college students are learning what it takes to take care of animals at vet camp at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State.

Campers ages 10 to 17 year-olds have the opportunity to learn from veterinary medicine professors.

There are both day and overnight camps available.

The camp offers many opportunities for hands-on experience with interactive labs.

“The Vet Camp is definitely beneficial for our campers,” said Meredith Nagel, Admission Outreach Manager at MSU. “Mainly to help them start deciding what avenues of school they need to take but also if veterinary medicine is really a fit for them and what part of veterinary medicine they want to work in. Do they want to be that veterinary nurse or do they want to be the veterinarian? So Vet Camp again helps them kind of make those decisions.”

The camp began on Wednesday and will continue through June 11.