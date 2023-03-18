Youth mentoring program hosts car show in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of people at the American Legion were doing more than just revving up their engines.

The “I Am Mentoring Program” along with the 2nd Look Corvette Club partnered Saturday to host a car show.

Group members talked about how events like this help raise awareness for their mission.

When he is off duty from his day job, Darnell Madison works as a mentor to youth in the area through his “I Am Mentoring Program”.

“So the whole fact of me becoming a police officer was to in fact change and with change, it goes beyond the job. A lot of this is my own money, my and my partner’s own money. We sacrifice our off time to make sure that these kids see us beyond the badge and actually see us as real people that care about their life,” said Madison.

With over 20 corvettes in the show lineup, Madison said he wanted to host an event like this as a fun way to reach people in the community. So far, he’s had support from people all over.

“We have people that came from Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and even all around the state for a good cause,” said Madison.

Anthony Spencer is the president of Rydin Smoove Corvette Club; like any car enthusiast, his corvette is one of his prized possessions.

“Yeah, it’s my baby. It’s my third one,” said Spencer.

He said his club is looking to fight the same mission and the best way to do that is for all to come together to support each other.

“A lot of times you see these fast cars. You think we are going to go fast and break laws, speed limits, and things like that but that’s not the case. It’s really for the looks but even though you have that power you are not supposed to abuse it. We are geared for the community and for the youth to be a positive role model to anybody that needs one,” said Spencer.

