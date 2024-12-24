Youth Organization hosts giveaway for Starkville Community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The spirit of giving is alive in Starkville this holiday season.

The Starkville Strong youth coalition hosted its first-ever community project—”Stocking Stuffers.”

While this time of the year, children may be ready to receive their gifts from under the Christmas tree.

But the youth of Starkville Strong are focused on giving back.

“I signed up for what I thought it would be and don’t regret it at all,” Theo Ahn said.

Starkville Strong is no stranger to hosting community events.

This Holiday Season, the organization’s youth took charge of hosting its first-ever “Stocking Stuffers” giveaway at Fire Station Park.

The event provided free food, clothing, hygiene products, and toys to anyone in need.

Youth Coalition President Joseph Thompson said giving back has been on his agenda for a while.

“I attend a lot of the Starkville Strong’s ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ events where we do something similar to this and we pass out food donations to the underserved population,” Thompson said. “It’s just allowed me to recognize how much support our community really needs so, that kind of motivated me to start this. Especially during the cold winter and when not everyone is able to afford presents and that just motivated me.”

The event came together through donations from Starkville Strong, local churches, and the Starkville Fire Department.

Thompson’s mother, Jennifer Thompson said it was heart-warming to see her son help serve the community.

“He said he and his friends would step up and lead it and I just am so proud of his initiative and his drive to help,” Jennifer Thompson said.

The youth organization said they will continue to host events for Starkville Strong.

“It was really great at the beginning we just had a ton of people and I think we really lit up their days today. You know they were smiling I could tell it was a great turnout,” Joseph Thompson said.

The Starkville Strong Youth Coalition was able to distribute items to over 30 people during the event.

