Zach Arnett confident in Will Rogers leading MSU’s offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCBI) — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers made his first appearance at SEC Media Days on Tuesday. While the senior didn’t have the Media Days experience, he brings a wealth of experience to Zach Arnett’s squad.

Rogers has started 32 consecutive games at quarterback since his freshman year.

“Simply put, unless I’m mistaken, he has the most SEC starts of any returning quarterback in the league,” Arnett said. “That’s an asset to us. I have absolutely no doubts about his ability to thrive in our offense.”

Arnett said he’s clearly the Bulldogs’ starter. He also praised Rogers for his preparation and how he has worked with offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay to master their new offense.

“He’s a football guy,” Arnett said. “I love how he’s poured himself into this process.”

When asked about the high praise his coach had for him, Rogers was happy to hear Arnett has that much faith in him.

“Obviously your head coach giving you praises and complimenting you, it’s always a good deal. But he’s probably going to zero blitz me the first day of camp just to get back at me,” Rogers said.