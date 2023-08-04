Zach Arnett says MSU football has ‘a long way to go’ before first game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football held its first practice of fall camp Friday. While fans are excited for the Bulldogs to take the field in less than a month, head coach Zach Arnett said this team still has a long way to go.

Arnett said the Bulldogs have a general understanding of the schemes they’ve implemented, but he’d like them to be further along with it. And that’s what fall camp is for.

“It’s a good thing they don’t limit your hours in training camp time,” Arnett said. “You have unlimited time. We need every second of it.”

Since it was only the first day of practice, MSU wasn’t in pads yet. Arnett said nothing will excite him about his squad until he can see them play ‘real football’ in full pads.

“We all need to get better on both sides of the ball,” Arnett said. “Every unit. Everyone needs to improve. We’re not even close to ready to play a football game right now.”