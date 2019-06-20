Zion Williamson selected by New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Duke forward Zion Williamson with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday. The Pelicans missed the playoffs in 2019 and are hoping to replace superstar Anthony Davis, who the Pelicans dealt to the Lakers after he requested a trade.

Williamson, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound forward, compiled a career worth of highlights into just one season, becoming the third freshman to be voted player of the year by The Associated Press. His assault on the rims made him a favorite of college basketball fans, but his game is more than just dunks. Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68% from the field.

Wearing a white suit, he hugged members of his family and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after his name was called first Thursday night at Barclays Center.

Murray State’s Ja Morant was the second player off the board and will begin his professional career with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Zion Williamson poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the first overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans on June 20, 2019. Getty

The New York Knicks then selected Duke guard RJ Barrett who lead the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring. Knicks fans hoped they would get Williamson after finishing with the worst record in the league but seemed happy to end up with Barrett, loudly cheering and chanting “RJ! RJ!” when the pick was announced.