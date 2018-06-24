Zsa Zsa the English bulldog named World&#039;s Ugliest Dog

Zsa Zsa, an English bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Jeff Chiu / AP

PETALUMA, Calif. — A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. 

Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma. 

Zsa Zsa stands onstage with Megan Brainard, before being announced the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

Jeff Chiu / AP

The dog’s owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa’s win. Brainard found Zsa Zsa on a pet-finding site, according to the contest bio. 

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections – some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues. The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet. The dogs are evaluated by a panel of judges. 

The contestants included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang. 

Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

Jeff Chiu / AP

Last year’s winner was a 125-pound gentle giant named Martha — a Neapolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face. 

The contest is in its 30th year. It is usually held on Friday nights, but organizers moved the competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience. 

