Alabama Fires Baseball Coach Greg Goff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI/UA Athletics) – Greg Goff has been relieved of his duties as head coach of The University of Alabama baseball program effective immediately, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Wednesday afternoon.

“Things are not easy for these coaches; their families; this program; and this is not something we take lightly at all,” said Byrne. “I would like to thank Coach Goff and his staff for their contributions over the past year, and I wish them well in future endeavors. Coach Goff has had a lot of success over the years as a baseball coach, and I know that he will have success in the future as well.

“We felt this was the best decision going forward for our baseball program, and that is why we made the decision. You look at these situations when it comes to coaches, and you decide, ‘What is the best long-term solution for the program?’ – not based off a season or anything like that – just based off the long-term health of the program.

“As we move forward and look ahead, we are looking for the best possible baseball coach that we can get with college experience – that can be a head coach, that can be an assistant coach – but we want somebody that has been in college baseball and understands the dynamics of that.

“We have a lot of desirable resources here at The University of Alabama, including: the incredible stadium, our budget – we fund our baseball program at a very high level – and the Alabama brand that gives all of our teams the ability to recruit nationally for the best opportunity for success. People want to be at Alabama. This is a great and special place, and we are all fortunate to be a part of this athletics department.”

Associate head coach Terry Rooney will now serve as interim head coach until a replacement for Goff has been named. The search to hire Alabama baseball’s next head coach will begin immediately.