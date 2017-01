BOONEVILLE (WCBI) – A bad day to get busted for a Booneville man.

Prentiss County deputies picked up 28 year old Jacob Kizer on two burglary warrants but got more than they bargained for when they took him in. As they were making the arrest, they discovered Kizer with Oxycodone pills. He now faces a felony possession charge on top of the two burglary charges. Bond is set at $50,000.