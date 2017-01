PRENTISS COUNTY (WCBI) – Prentiss County Investigators found more than insulation in the attic of a County Road 5051 home during a Thursday search.

That’s where they located 32 year old Russell Lee Hyde Officers were looking for Hyde after he failed to appear in court to answer a possession of methamphetamine indictment.

Agents then found 38 year old Ronnie Lee Jones hiding in the carport of the home . A records check turned up parole violations so he was taken into custody as well.