Bentley Sets Election Date To Fill Vacant Senate Seat

MONTGOMERY – Governor Bentley announces dates for a Special Election to fill the seat in the United States Senate vacated by the appointment of Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General.

“After consultation and lengthy discussions with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, a large number of factors were considered in setting the date for this Special Election. Those factors included compliance with federal and state statutes and cases, saving unnecessary expense on a costly separate statewide special election, and setting a time that is expected to increase voter participation,” Governor Bentley said. “For these reasons, the 2018 General Election is the most reasonable time to hold the Special Election to fill the unexpired term of Senator Sessions.”

According to the special election timeline finalized Tuesday:

A Special Primary Election shall be held on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, if more than one candidate qualifies with either of the major political parties.

A Special Primary Runoff Election shall be held on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, if necessitated by one candidate, of any qualified political party, not receiving a majority of the votes cast in the Special Primary Election.

The Special General Election shall be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

All candidates qualifying with major political parties should be advised that the last day for any candidate to qualify with their respective parties, regarding such election, will be Friday, February 9, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. The two major political parties shall certify their qualified candidates to the Secretary of State as soon as possible after the qualification deadline but by no later than 5:00 pm on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

All independent candidates and minor parties seeking ballot access are advised that their deadline for filing of the appropriate ballot access, petitions, and supporting paperwork with the Secretary of State shall be Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.