Booneville Man Goes From Facing Misdemeanor To Felony After Assaulting Officer

PRENTISS CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is now facing felony charges after he struck an officer while being booked on a misdemeanor warrant.

40-year-old Samuel Shane Hughes is charged with felony simple assault on an officer.

Last week, Prentiss County Deputy Dewayn Mink and Constable Sammy Henderson arrested Hughes and took him to the Prentiss County Jail for booking on a misdemeanor warrant.

It was there that Hughes assaulted a female officer, hitting her in the face and putting her in a choke hold.

Corrections officers were able to pull Hughes off of her and subdue him.

His bond is now set at $25,000 dollars.