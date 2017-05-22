Columbus Man Accused Of Locking Disabled Child In Hot Car

COLUMBUS (WCBI) – A Columbus man faces a court appearance on charges he locked a child inside a hot car.

Police arrested 31 year old Brandon Windham of Columbus Friday for an outstanding felony child abuse warrant. Windham is accused of rolling up the windows and locking the child inside the car in the 1700 block of 12th Avenue North. Witnesses told officers the suspect intentionally left the child in the car. The incident happened Tuesday when temperatures reached 89 degrees. Patrol officers were able to use an unlocking tool to free the child before the victim was injured. Windham does not have a bond at this time