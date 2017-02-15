Dak Prescott Hosting Youth Football Camp in June in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/Press Release) –- Former Mississippi State All-American Quarterback and Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott has announced the date and location of his youth football camp.

The one-day adidas Dak Prescott Football ProCamp will be held on June 20th from 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM at Mississippi State University. Participants will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the star quarterback. Each participant will receive a souvenir autograph from Dak and a team photo with Dak.

Prescott will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8. Cost of the camp is $149.

The camp’s event partners include Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Citi, Wilson, and Pronto Print.

Registration and more information is available at DakPrescottCamp.com.