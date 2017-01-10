Democratic Legislators Pick Caucus Chairman For Session

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Democrats in the Mississippi Senate have chosen Bill Stone of Holly Springs as their caucus chairman and Derrick Simmons of Greenville as their vice chairman.

Sen. John Horhn of Jackson, who had been caucus chairman and minority leader, resigned because he’s running for mayor of Jackson.

Stone was elected vice chairman in 2016. He will serve as chairman and lead the Senate minority for the remaining three years of the term. Simmons will serve as vice chairman for that period.

Democrats say they voted for the two unanimously on Tuesday.

Stone, a senator since 2008, represents parts of Marshall and Tate counties. Simmons, a senator since 2011, represents parts of Washington, Bolivar and Coahoma counties.

Republicans hold a 32-20 majority in the Legislature’s upper chamber.