Dillinger Steps Down as Head Football Coach at Choctaw County

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — Another head football coaching job has come open in the viewing area.

Adam Dillinger has stepped down after 11 seasons coaching Ackerman/Choctaw County. Dillinger began coaching at the former Ackerman High School back in 1999 as an assistant and became head coach of the Indians in 2006.

He then stayed on to be the head football coach at Choctaw County when Ackerman and Weir schools consolidated in 2013.

Dillinger was 78-58 in his 11 years as head coach of the Indians and Chargers. He led Ackerman High to the 2009 2A State Championship game and the school’s best overall record ever at 15-1.