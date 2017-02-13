Driver Injured in Oktibbeha CO School Bus Crash

Oktibbeha CO, Miss. (WCBI)- An accident involving a school bus versus a mustang is under investigation.

According to the Oktibbeha County Fire Department, the accident happened on Highway 12 West and Wilson Road, Monday morning.

Three children were on the bus at the time of the wreck but were not injured. The driver of the mustang is in critical condition, and was transported to Oktibbeha County Hospital.

The Central Oktibbeha Fire Department responded to the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.