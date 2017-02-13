Driver Injured in Oktibbeha CO School Bus Crash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Oktibbeha CO, Miss. (WCBI)- An accident involving a school bus versus a mustang is under investigation.

According to the Oktibbeha County Fire Department, the accident happened on Highway 12 West and Wilson Road, Monday morning.

Three children were on the bus at the time of the wreck but were not injured. The driver of the mustang is in critical condition, and was transported to Oktibbeha County Hospital.

The Central Oktibbeha Fire Department responded to the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

57 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Trudeau visits Trump in crucial meeting for Canada
Read More»
57 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Evacuation orders for nearly 200K amid flood worries
Read More»
57 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Fluffy snow blanketing Northeast, days after a winter wallop
Read More»
﻿
More News»