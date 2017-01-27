Gas Line Rupture Disrupts West Tupelo Traffic

TUPELO (WCBI) – Motorists traveling in west Tupelo noticed some traffic delays, after construction workers ruptured a natural gas line.

That gas line was struck by construction crews working on a new bank at the intersection of West Main and Coley Road.
No one was hurt, but as a precaution, traffic was blocked, east and west bound on West Main, from Locust Lane To Coley and Cliff Gookin Roads.
Motorists are urged to avoid that area.  Tupelo Police will let everyone know when the roads are opened again.

