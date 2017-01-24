ICC Softball Starts in Top 10 of NJCAA Preseason Rankings

(Photo Courtesy: LetsGoICC.com)

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI/LetsGoICC.com) – The ICC softball team received its highest preseason raking ever when the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) ranked the Indians No. 8 in the nation in its preseason rankings.

ICC is coming off an appearance in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) state tournament, in a season that saw the Indians climb to an all-time high No. 7 ranking before finished No. 10 with a 39-10 record on the year.

The MACJC had three teams ranked in the Top 10 with Jones County Junior College earning the No. 3 ranking and the No. 5 spot going to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. NJCAA Region 23 foe LSU Eunice claiming the top spot in the preseason poll. East Central Community College will open the season as the No. 12 team in the country.

The Indians will open the season on Saturday, February 4 at Jackson State (TN) Community College before hosting Snead State (AL) Community College for their home opener on Wednesday, February 8 at the newly renovated ICC Softball Complex.