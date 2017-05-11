Louisville School Hosts Anti-Bullying Program

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Administrators and staff at a Louisville school want students to know they have somewhere to turn if they feel they’re being bullied.

Eiland Middle School hosted a special assembly Thursday for the sixth, seventh, and eighth graders to talk about the effects of bullying and where to go for help.

The students heard a special message from Contact HelpLine, a telephone crisis intervention program in Columbus.

The organization provides resources to adults and youth experiencing a crisis.