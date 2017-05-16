Monroe County Deputies Make Two Arrests Tuesday

Marcus Terrell Brandon

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has charged two Aberdeen men Tuesday for unrelated crimes.

Deputies arrested Marcus Terrell Brandon, 29, for a Sunday night drive-by shooting in Aberdeen. He’s facing four counts of aggravated assault.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says gunshots didn’t hit anyone after he fired into a crowd. He says Brandon had an ongoing feud with a man whom he allegedly shot twice last year. He believes Brandon will go in front of a grand jury in June for a possible indictment.

Marty Dean Kennedy

Deputies arrested Marty Dean Kennedy, 41, Tuesday and charged him with rape. The victim filed a report saying the incident happened Sunday night. Kennedy has previously faced drug charges in Monroe County.

