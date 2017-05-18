One Person Of Interest In Custody, Another Wanted For Questioning In Kidnapping, Homicide Of 6-Year-Old Boy

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – One person of interest is in custody this afternoon after the kidnapping and shooting death of a 6-year-old boy in Jackson, and police are searching for another believed to be connected to the incident.

18-year-old Dwan Wakefield was taken into custody just before 11:00 am Thursday morning for questioning after 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found shot to death. Now law enforcement are searching for 18-year-old DeAllen Washington.

Early Thursday morning, Kingston Frazier’s mom went into a Kroger in Jackson and left Kingston in the still-running car. Surveillance video showed two men pulling

up next to the car and taking off with it. An Amber Alert was issued shortly afterwards.

Around 10:00 am, the car was found abandoned and Kingston was found shot to death in the backseat.

The investigation into this incident continues. WCBI will update this story as more information becomes available.