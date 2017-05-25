Prentiss County Man Arrested After Attempting To Flee

PRENTISS CO., Miss. (WCBI) – On May 22nd, 2017 Investigator Grady Smith arrested Jerod Alva Johnson, 36 Years Old, from Iuka for Felony Failure to Stop Motor Vehicle When Officer Signals.

The pursuit begin on East Church Street in Booneville and ended on Highway 364, where Johnson ran off the road, onto a field road, and ended up driving his vehicle off into a ditch.

Johnson exited the vehicle and took off on foot.

Johnson and a passenger was placed under arrest and transported to the Prentiss County Jail. Judge Richard Tollison set the bond on Felony- Failure to Stop Motor Vehicle When Officer Signals for $7,500.00.

Johnson also was charged with several misdemeanor charges.

Deputies Wesley Graves, Aaron Stolz, Taylor Walker and Officer Marsenio Nunn with Booneville Police Department assisted in the pursuit.