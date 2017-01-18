Renasant Adds To Its Portfolio

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Renasant Corp. is buying Metropolitan BancGroup for $190 million in stock.

renasant

Tupelo-based Renasant announced the acquisition Tuesday. Privately-held Metropolitan has joint headquarters in Ridgeland, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee.

Renasant says acquiring Metropolitan’s $1.2 billion in assets will boost its market share, making it the fifth-largest bank in the metro areas of Memphis and Jackson, Mississippi. Metropolitan has eight total offices, four in the Mississippi market and two apiece in each of the Tennessee cities.

It’s the fourth acquisition for Renasant since 2013, and will boost the bank’s assets over $10 billion for the first time.

Metropolitan CEO Curt Gabardi will become Renasant’s president.

Renasant says it expects the acquisition to add to profits in the first year. The bank has 175 offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

WILLIE SHAW
55 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Oxford Crime Spree Lands Three Men And A Juvenile In Jail
Read More»
news-default1-old
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Birthday Bunch – 01-18-17
Read More»
news-default1-old
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sunrise Guest – 01-18-17
Read More»
﻿
More News»