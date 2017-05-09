School District And MSU Set To Break Ground On Partnership School

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Groundbreaking has been set for the Starkville Oktibbeha County School District Partnership School.

The district and Mississippi State University will hold the ceremony on May 17th at 10:00am.

The 32-acre site can be accessed from the north entrance to the MSU campus at the intersection of Highway 182 and George Perry Boulevard.

The new middle school will serve all sixth and seventh graders in the district and will allow hands-on training for the university’s education majors.

Teachers will also be able to incorporate some of MSU’s resources into their curriculum.

The Partnership school is excepted to open in January of 2019.