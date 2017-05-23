Two Lowndes Armed Robberies “Most Likely” Connected

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County investigators believe two armed robberies are “most likely” connected.

Deputies were first called to State Line Fuel Center, on Highway 182, about 9 o’clock on Monday night.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Marc Miley says two black males came into the store wearing hoodies with their faces covered, jumped the counter and went to the safe.

They could not get in the safe and took money from the register but not before firing two shots.

No one was injured.

Miley says about 30 minutes after the first call there was a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Highway 69, near Hughes Road.

Investigators say similar suspects went into the store and attempted to open the register. At one point, one of the men attempted to shoot at the register but the gun didn’t fire.

When an alarm sounded they ran away.

Employees and customers hid in the back of the store.

No arrests have been made.