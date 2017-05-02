Video: Child Attacked by Dogs in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) –Two dogs are in the custody of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, after allegedly mauling a little girl over the weekend.

One of the dogs is a pit-bull and the other is Catahoula.

They’re currently being held at the West Point Animal Shelter.

The Sheriff’s Office says a young girl was riding her bike, Sunday evening, when the two dogs attacked her.

She suffered severe injuries and currently is in stable condition at a hospital in Jackson.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says a Good Samaritan intervened in the attack, ultimately saving the girl’s life.

“The child was riding her bike going to the store, when a neighbor heard the little girl hollering so fortunately he was out int he yard where he could hear and went to assist and actually ran the dogs off.”

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident and it is undecided, at this time, what will happen to the dogs.