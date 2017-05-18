Video: Columbus’ Hodges Signs To Join Coahoma CC Softball

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Columbus Lady Falcon Kanisha Hodges signed to continue her softball career at Coahoma Community College next season.

Hodges will look to play outfield or shortstop for the Tigers.

“When I went there, they made me feel welcome,” Hodges said of her decision, “I loved the facilites and the advisers and it felt like a perfect fit for me.

“Coach [Eric] Thorton, he really helped me because, with my attitude and my pitching and throwing, he helped me to improve a whole lot to get to where I’m going.”