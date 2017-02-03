Video: Dual-Sport Stud McMillin Signs With Northeast

NEW ALBANY, MISS. (WCBI) — New Albany football and baseball player Sam McMillin signed to join the Northeast Tigers on the gridiron and the diamond on Friday.

McMillin, who played quarterback for the Bulldogs, suffered an injury in the first game of the 2016 football season where he missed most off the year. He later returned for the last three games and helped get his team into the playoffs.

McMillin threw for 15 touchdowns in his career with New Albany, while racking up more than 700 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground.

McMillin will play baseball and football for Northeast, but also plays basketball for New Albany.

“It’s a dream come true and I just want to thank all my coaches, god, and my family, and all my friends for helping me get to do what I’ve always wanted to do”, McMillin said.

“It’s just a blessing and a dream come true.”