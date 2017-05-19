Video: Eupora’s Hernandez Signs With Holmes Community College Tennis

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) — Eupora Eagle Richie Hernandez signed, Friday, to continue his tennis career at Holmes Community College.

Hernandez won back-to-back district championships at Eupora.

As a junior, he won the district title in mixed double matches and this past season, took home the district title in singles matches.

“It’s mostly the coach who put more interest in me,” Hernandez said.

“Tennis has always been a dream for me, honestly, and I never thought I’d be playing tennis at a college and knowing I got the chance to.”

“It’s been real neat to see Richie grow and mature as a player and a person,” Eupora head tennis coach Randee Jernigan said.

“Just how he can reach out to the younger athletes and push them, and really be one of those examples and role models that we need on the courts so that other students know what their goal is. He’s one of those goal-type players.”