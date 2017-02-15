Video: Houston’s Gann Named 2015-16 NFHS MS Baseball Coach of the Year

Coach Gann will be recognized April 6, 2017, at the MHSAA’s spring Legislative Council & Executive Committee meeting in Clinton.

Gann is the first Houston coach to win this award since Keith Jernigan for fast-pitch softball in 2012.

Gann began his baseball coaching career at HHS in 2008 & was promoted to head coach in 2011. As head coach he has won 2 Division 4-4A titles (2015, 2016), 2 4A North Half titles (2015, 2016), and 1 4A State Championship (2016).

He has 16 players who have graduated from HHS and gone on to play at the next level. Two players have gone on to play Division I baseball & 7 others have signed, played, or are currently playing at a 4-year college.