Video: Junior Auxiliary Transforms Bancorpsouth Arena Into India For Charity Ball

TUPELO,MISS. (WCBI) – Nearly one hundred women worked hard through the day, transforming the Bancorpsouth Arena into a scene from India.

They are getting everything ready for the 54th annual Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball.  It takes place Friday evening at the Bancorpsouth Arena.

Hundreds of people will turn out for an evening of food, music and fundraising.  Female high school seniors will be “living ads” representing businesses across Northeast Mississippi.

It serves as the primary fundraiser for the Junior Auxiliary.

“We do clothes closet, silent servings, which we pack food for children over the weekends that might need food for over the weekends, we have scholarships , college scholarships, we teach CPR classes, we have a lot of wonderful service projects that this is what it pays for,” said Liz Rose, chairperson of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo.

The theme for this year’s charity ball is “Be the Change You Want to See in the World.”
for information on tickets, go to https://www.facebook.com/pages/Junior-Auxiliary-of-Tupelo/180788617358

