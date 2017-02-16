Video: Livestock Logs Come In Handy For Local Sheriff’s Department

ITAWAMBA CO. , MISS. (WCBI) – Ken Brown and his granddaughter, Mattie Brook feed their cows several times a week.

While Brown’s property is fenced off, sometimes, a cow, or two, will manage to get out.

“If you’ve got cattle, they are going to get out sooner or later, both of my places are right close to the road,” Brown said.

That’s why Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson is asking residents to update the master livestock log.

“You’d be surprised even in the city of Fulton, here in town , you’d be surprised the number of livestock you run across in a town setting. There’s a lot of animals out there,” Sheriff Dickinson said.

Anyone who owns livestock is asked to let the sheriff’s department know what they own, their location and contact information. The Sheriff says he has been on several calls for stray livestock.

“I chased a pot bellied pig off and on for two months, down Highway 25 and we finally got that thing caught and put up. The pot bellied pig was faster than me,” the sheriff recalled.

Brown says having his herd on the books has helped when it’s time to round up some strays.

“They always nice enough to call in for me and I go get them up,” Brown said.

Sheriff Dickinson says there other issues to consider.

“We would encourage livestock owners to have insurance on their animal, just in case they do get out, it could become a liability if their animal is struck,” Sheriff Dickinson said.

The livestock log is updated periodically.

The sheriff says the logs can come in handy, in case cattle is ever stolen.