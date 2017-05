WATCH: #8 Mississippi State drops it’s regular season finale against #10 LSU, 11-7.

The Tigers complete the sweep, and secures the two-seed and a first round bye in the SEC tournament in Hoover.

The Bulldogs finish the regular season with 34-22, 17-13 in the SEC, and is locked in as five-seed in the SEC tournament starting on Tuesday. Mississippi State will take on the Georgia Bulldogs with the time to be determined.