Video: Noxubee County to Clean Up Voter Rolls After Federal Lawsuit

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Election commission says it will clean up its voter roles in order to settle a federal lawsuit.

On Tuesday Federal Judge William Barbour accepted a consent decree between the election commission and a group called the American Civil Rights Union.

The ACRU, a conservative group based in Washington, D.C., filed suit against the election commission claiming it did not properly maintain Noxubee voter rolls, resulting in those rolls having more names than people who lived in the county.

Under the order, the election commission must check death records to see if any dead people are still on the rolls. Also, a countywide mail-out will be sent to people who have not voted since 2011. Those returned with a proper address will stay on the rolls; those who do not return the card will be removed.

The goal is to have the list of ineligible or removed voters compiled by September 2018.

The election commission must also be able to produce on demand any required report to the ACRU to make sure the decree is being followed.