OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — The Ole Miss Rebels lost its first game at home in The Pavilion to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 65-57.

The Tide were led by freshman guard Jordan Lewis, who scored a game-high 22 points.

Madinah Muhammad led the way for the Rebels with 18 points.

Ole Miss falls to 13-7 (2-5) on the season and the Crimson Tide improve to 15-5 (3-4).