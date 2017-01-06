VIDEO: Salvation Army Helping Those In Need Stay Warm During The Cold Weather

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-With bitter cold temperatures in the forecast, the Salvation Army in Columbus hit the streets to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Memebers and volunteers went riding through different neighborhoods in Columbus handing out hot chocolate, coffee, and blankets to help people stay warm during these cold and frigid temperatures.

“It’s going to mean to them that people care about them and that their doing a specific act of kindness for them. I think they sense that and I think that people sense that you care,” said Major Alan Phillips, Commanding Officer at the Salvation Army in Columbus.