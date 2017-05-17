Video: Shannon’s Champ Signs With ICC Basketball

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) — Shannon Red Raider Rance Champ signed the dotted line to continue his basketball career at ICC next season.

Champ averaged more than fifteen points-per-game while leading Shannon to 4A basketball tournament semifinals.

“It just felt like home,” Champ said. “I knew that I would know a lot of people that go to the school [at ICC], and they really just welcomed me like they knew me for years.”

“He’s worked very hard to receiver this,” Shannon head basketball coach Cedric Brim said, “ICC is getting a good player…”

 

