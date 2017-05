PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) — One of the area’s stand-out punters is moving up.

Senior Hayden Franklin signed his letter of intent on Monday continue playing football at Itawamba Community College.

Franklin played just one year of football at South Pontotoc but made the most of his time with the Cougars, averaging 33 yards per punt and having 7 of his punts down inside the 20.