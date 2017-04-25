Video: Starkville’s Kate Mattox Honored for Four Straight Runner of the Year Awards

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — She will go down as one of the greatest athletes in Starkville High history.

And on Tuesday, Kate Mattox was given a send-off fit for that honor as the senior who will graduate in a few weeks was honored with a ceremony at Starkville High School.

Mattox finished her collegiate career as Gatorade’s Mississippi Cross Country Runner of the Year in all four years she competed in high school. During that time, Mattox also did not lose a single race in the Magnolia State.

Kate will continue her running career following graduation at SHS as she has signed with the University of Southern Mississippi.