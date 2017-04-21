Video: Third Suspect Sentenced For Role In Foiled Plot To Kidnap A Judge

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Thomas Waddell showed no emotion as Judge Betty Sanders read his sentence. Ten years in prison, with five suspended. Waddell pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of conspiracy to kidnap.

Waddell, along with William Randolph and Matthew Fowler, were arrested in January 2016 after witnesses overheard them at the Tupelo Holiday Inn, plotting to burglarize the home of Judge Paul Funderburk, and kidnap the judge if he happened to be at his residence.

The three said they were trying to make money to buy drugs. Waddell admitted he was abusing illegal drugs when he made the threats against Judge FUnderburk, but since then, claims he has turned his life around, through a Christian based rehab program. In fact, a string of character witnesses , including Waddell’s mother, ex wife, and former co workers, say he is definitely a new man.

His attorney, Shirley Byers, said an alternative to prison would best suit her client.

“I would ask the court he would be ordered to complete the drug court program,” Byers said.

Judge Funderburk was called to the witness stand by the prosecution. The judge requested members of the media to not take photos or videos of him in the courtroom. The judge did say he is hopeful Waddell has had a change of heart, but he encouraged the court to give Waddell prison time. After the sentence hearing, the judge met with members of the media in his office and he had a lot of people to thank.

“First, I would like to thank the two private citizens at the motel and overheard the three meth heads plotting to break into my home, rob and kidnap me, a lot of people nowadays don’t want to get involved and they know who they are,” Judge Funderburk said.

Prosecutor Stanley Alexander says justice was served and there is a lesson to be learned.

“The lesson is, first, be careful what you say and certainly, no one should sit around, and plot and scheme on crimes to commit on citizens, there’s a law against that,” Alexander said.

Randolph and Fowler were also sentenced to 10 years with five suspended, along with fines and court costs.