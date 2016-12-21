Video: THS Marching Band Director Working Hard Over The Holidays To Prepare For Historic Trip

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – School may be out for Christmas break, but the band director at Tupelo High School has been busy, since finding out the Golden Wave Band will be marching in the inaugural parade next month.

U S Senator Roger Wicker called THS Band Director Rick Murphy and informed him the THS Marching Band was selected to march in the parade on January 20th, when Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the next president of the United States.

Now, Murphy is organizing meetings with band boosters, and working on providing information on everyone making the trip for secret service security clearances.

“I got an email from the parade committee alerting us to the fact that every student has to have secret service credentials and they have to apply for those before December 30th. And of course we won’t see the students again until January 3rd, so it’s going to be a big effort for us to take care of all the work we have to get done before we see the students in January,” Murphy said.

More than 200 people , including the band, cheerleaders and chaperones, will make the trip and Murphy says it will be vital for businesses and individuals to help sponsor the cost of the historic journey.