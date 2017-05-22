Video: Tupelo Police and Crime Stoppers of NE MS Looking for Pawn Shop Pilferers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -Tupelo Police are asking for the public’s help to find a pair of creative pawn shop burglars.

On Friday, May 19th officers answered a burglary call at Pawn Express on North Gloster Street.

The suspects tried to bypass the alarm system by cutting a hole in the building’s wall.

They also attempted to hide their identities..

However, they did not manage to escape the store’s surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on these two, or the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477