Video: West Point State Of The City Address

WEST POINT, Miss.(WCBI)—West Point Mayor Robbie Robinson was the center of attention during the weekly Rotary club meeting.

Robinson was invited by the club to give a state of the city address.

A few points, Robinson highlighted during his speech, were working on financial issues and ensuring the city as a whole has a stable budget.

The Mayor also spoke about help that was used to increase activities at community parks.

” Zoobert Park, Marshall Park, Sportsplex, Jessie herman I wanted to show that we’ve had some grants that have increased the activity there and the usability of these parks and I’m really pleased about that,”said Robinson.

Robinson adds he hopes everyone in attendance of Thursday’s address walk away looking forward to a positive future for the city.